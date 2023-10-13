ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a twelve month low of 49.85 and a twelve month high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

