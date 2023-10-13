ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 49.85 and a fifty-two week high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

