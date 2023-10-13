ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.11.

ARM stock opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 52 week low of 49.85 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

