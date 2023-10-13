ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 62.11.

ARM Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 51.85 on Tuesday. ARM has a one year low of 49.85 and a one year high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

