Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AWI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.7% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

