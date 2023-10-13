Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director William L. Owens Buys 701 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director William L. Owens acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $12,632.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $253,703.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

