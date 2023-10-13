Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $65,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.83. 76,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

