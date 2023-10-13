Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARESF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARESF

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.