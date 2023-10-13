Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

