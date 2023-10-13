Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of ASDRF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

