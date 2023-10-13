Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
Shares of ASDRF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
About Ascendant Resources
