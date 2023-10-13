ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,128,800 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,644.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. ASICS has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

