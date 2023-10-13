ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,128,800 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,644.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. ASICS has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $36.07.
About ASICS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.