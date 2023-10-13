Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. Assertio has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assertio news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at $749,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,810 shares of company stock worth $1,111,332. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

