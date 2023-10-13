Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.