Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.34) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.14) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
Atalaya Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining
In other news, insider Neil Gregson bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £13,410.32 ($16,414.10). Insiders own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Further Reading
