ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.02. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 58,573 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

