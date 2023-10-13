AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE T opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

