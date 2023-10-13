AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,675,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,512,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

