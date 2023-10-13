Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,519 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.42% of Autodesk worth $184,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541,567 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK opened at $212.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $205.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

