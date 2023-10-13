Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lowered by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 276,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

