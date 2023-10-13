AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of AN opened at $136.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

