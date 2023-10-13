AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

