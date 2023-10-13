AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 4,044 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,424,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $31,283.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.88. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AvePoint by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

