AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 4,469 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $31,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,460,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.34 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 438,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvePoint by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 361,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,069,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 66,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

