AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 4,469 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $31,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,460,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00.
AvePoint Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.34 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 438,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvePoint by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 361,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,069,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 66,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
