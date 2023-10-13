Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Mohit Joshi Purchases 59,300 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Joshi bought 59,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £242,537 ($296,862.91).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 385.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.74. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16,000.00%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 472 ($5.78) to GBX 470 ($5.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 523.40 ($6.41).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

