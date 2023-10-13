Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Mohit Joshi Purchases 59,300 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Joshi bought 59,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £242,537 ($296,862.91).
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 385.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.74. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AV
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.