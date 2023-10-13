AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $27.22 on Thursday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $246,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,897,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

