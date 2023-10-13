B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
B. Riley Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.17.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
