B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,898 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hecla Mining worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.52.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of HL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

