B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

