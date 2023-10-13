B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 12,359 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

