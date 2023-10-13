B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $195.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

