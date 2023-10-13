B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,656 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.27 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

