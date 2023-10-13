B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PBF opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

