B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 374.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,037 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

