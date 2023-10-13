B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

