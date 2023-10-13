B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

