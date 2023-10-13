B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

PSQ opened at $10.57 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

