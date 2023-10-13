B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.88% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

