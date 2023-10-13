B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cedar Fair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

