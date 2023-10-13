B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,906 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CI opened at $295.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.14. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

