B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,798 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 13.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.