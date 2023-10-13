B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,619 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $453.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

