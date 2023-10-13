B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

