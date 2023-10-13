B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

