B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,177 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $150,424,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.4 %

PM stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.