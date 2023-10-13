B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $32.55 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

View Our Latest Report on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.