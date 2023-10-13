B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.23 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DTE opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.