B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

