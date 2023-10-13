Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Baidu by 156.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 702,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

