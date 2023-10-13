Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 20,713 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $209,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.