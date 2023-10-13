Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 372,615 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.30% of Warby Parker worth $71,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WRBY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

